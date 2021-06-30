Menu
Allan E. Deutsch
FUNERAL HOME
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR
Allan E. Deutsch, 88, of Corvallis, died June 18, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Alan and my late husband, Richard, were childhood friends. Alan visited us not long before Richard died. I'd met him, his wife and daughters around 50 years ago. I remember them all with pleasure and send sympathy to all.
Barbara Sargent
September 26, 2021
Jordan, Andrea, and children
July 2, 2021
