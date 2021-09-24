Menu
Allen VanEtten
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR
Allen Van Etten, 71, of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for the years of sweetness, love, and light. I will always cherish the happy memories we made together... and wish we could have made many more. You shall forever hold a very special place in my "heart of gold", Mon Alain. ~~ Rest in peace, you extraordinary man. ~~
Elizabeth Haynsworth
Other
November 21, 2021
It was nice knowing you Allen; a great guy who loved his cars!
Bryan
Friend
October 23, 2021
