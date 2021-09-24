To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank you for the years of sweetness, love, and light. I will always cherish the happy memories we made together... and wish we could have made many more. You shall forever hold a very special place in my "heart of gold", Mon Alain.
~~ Rest in peace, you extraordinary man. ~~
Elizabeth Haynsworth
November 21, 2021
It was nice knowing you Allen; a great guy who loved his cars!