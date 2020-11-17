Alton "Al" Lowell Crousser

June 1, 1938 – October 17, 2020

Alton Lowell Crousser lost his battle with Parkinson's on October 17, 2020. He was 82. Alton was born to Lowell and June Crousser in Kalamo, Michigan on June 1, 1938. He was the oldest of five children. His family migrated west to Idaho when he was 8 years old.

Alton, known as "Al", attended and graduated Weippe High School in 1957. Immediately after he met and married Barbara Frost and they had four children. When they divorced, Alton moved to Oregon where he met the love of his life – Edna Mae Thomas-Schilling, who also had three children. Alton and Edna had four more children and together they would raise their 11 children on the Eastside of Coos Bay, Oregon.

Al was a logger and landing boss until the early 1970s. Then he hung up his cork boots and bought the fishing boat "Catherine M" and became a commercial fisherman. Once his children were raised, Al and Edna left the Coos Bay area and moved to Albany, Oregon where he established his final entrepreneurial endeavor "A&E Maintenance".

Family and friends describe Al as a rough and rugged man with a large voice that matched his large personality. He was gregarious and had a penchant for storytelling that amused and entertained all. Alton's interests included hunting, fishing, and crocheting delicate doilies for his children and friends.

Alton was preceded in death by his wife Edna Mae Crousser, his daughter Anita Crousser-DeVore, his two grandsons Ryan Crousser and James Crousser and his brother Alvin Crousser. Alton is survived by his three sisters- Rosalie Demler, Ellen Smith, and Helen Wilks. He is also survived by his children Louise, Bobbie, Donald, Alton Jr., Cynthia, Randall, Angel, Bruce, Brian, and Sherri, and 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

A closed funeral service will be held in Albany, Oregon on December 5, 2020. Alton's children are aware that their Dad was well loved and had many friends. They regret that the funeral attendance is limited and ask that those who can't attend to remember their father through donations to his favorite charity, Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland, Oregon.