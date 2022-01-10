Anita June Surmon

June 13, 1920 - December 30, 2021

Anita June Surmon, a retired teacher at Seven Oaks Middle School and former owner of the Lesita Motel in Lebanon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

Mrs. Surmon was born on June 13, 1920 in Madison, South Dakota. She attended South Dakota State University at Madison and Oregon State University, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education in June, 1967.

Mrs. Surmon met her husband, Lester Surmon, while they attended South Dakota State University. They were married on June 7, 1942 in Birch Bay, Washington and settled in Lebanon. They owned and operated the Lesita Motel in Lebanon for 40 years.

Mrs. Surmon belonged to and was active in the Lebanon First United Methodist Church. She and her husband were avid world travelers after their retirement in 1979. She celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends on June 13, 2020.

Surviving family include: son, David, and his wife, Linda, of Albany, daughter, Angelita, and her husband, Marc, of Portland; grandchildren, Dawn, Tod (who preceded her in death), Amber and Elena; great-grandchildren, Trevor, Camden and Audrey.

A celebration of Mrs. Surmon's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Anita Surmon's name can be made to the Lebanon First United Methodist Church or to the Alzheimer's Association of America.