Anna Marie Holmes

1923 – 2020

Anna Marie was a minister's daughter, third of four children, born in the church manse in 1923. Because her mother's labor was so short, Anna Marie came into this world before the doctor showed up to attend her birth. Her father, who knew a little about childbirth from his years as a pre-med student before going into the ministry, helped deliver her.

Family, church and service to others were the values she learned in her early years, and continued to act on throughout her adult life. As a preacher's kid, she grew up in the Garvalia Presbyterian Church in Wilmar, California. She described herself as a bit of a scallywag as a child. One of the family stories goes that four-year-old Anna Marie was sitting in the front pew of the church mimicking a woman in the choir who had a very noticeable facial tick. Her father came down from the pulpit in the middle of his sermon, took her out of church and gave her a spanking. Then he returned to the pulpit and finished his sermon.

Anna first noticed John Holmes, the love of her life, when as a joke, she pinned shut the sleeves of his coat during junior high church youth group. At the time, John didn't think it was very funny, and said it only increased his disgust with girls. But a few years later he would ask her out on their first date to see the movie "Robin Hood."

There was one problem: John didn't believe in holding hands. After a few months, Anna Marie had enough of that. They were sitting on a low wall side-by-side at the beach watching a parade of boats. She started pulling the hair on his legs. He grabbed her hand to make her stop, and that was the beginning of eighty-three love-filled years of holding hands.

After Anna Marie graduated from Mark Keppel High School in Wilmar, she attended Pasadena Junior College briefly, and worked at the Union Hardware Store. She and John were wed on January 22, 1942. Anna Marie traveled two days and nights on a train to Corpus Christi, Texas to marry John when he graduated from Navy flight school. They made the first of many homes in Corpus Christi where John was stationed as a flight instructor until the war ended. Anna Marie and John were blessed with three children, Jay, Larry and Jeanne.

Anna Marie wanted to raise children who would make a difference in the world, and taught them the values of love, creating community and service to others, and she quietly and humbly modeled those values. She volunteered at the county hospital and in a Headstart Program. In the late sixties, she participated in a group where black and white women from her church region met together to share and learn about race issues, and she marched with her daughter in a Vietnam War protest in San Francisco. Over the years she adopted as family many people in her church community needing an elder who offered unconditional love.

Through her life, Anna was active in her church. She taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, participated in Women's Fellowship activities, and later in life was known for her children's sermons. The adults enjoyed those sermons just as much as the kids did. Anna Marie manifested her faith through her loving presence with others. She was a source of comfort and encouragement to many, and always available for a hug.

In her later years, Anna Marie cultivated her talent as an artist. She made playful, creative ceramic figures, loved to paint in water colors, and sold many pairs of handmade beaded earrings at craft fairs. She also was an avid reader of fiction, and especially enjoyed a good mystery.

After John's retirement, John and Anna Marie traveled the West Coast in their fifth wheel, often in the company of an adventuresome group of church friends. They eventually settled in Corvallis to be near their daughter Jeanne (John Swanson) and her family. When they could no longer live in their own home, they moved to The Regent, a retirement community where they spent many good years making new friends and finding ways to bring fun and happiness to others in the Regent community. In January, 2020 they moved to Timberhill Assisted Living where they received warm and loving care until the end of their lives. John passed away just six weeks before Anna Marie on October 13.

Anna Marie believed that throughout life, certain doors close to you, and what you must do is accept the change, figure out what is possible moving forward, and get on with your life. This belief helped her move gracefully and unflappably through many challenges, especially those related to aging. At 97, she offered one last piece of advice before she left us: We should all live life a little wilder, and die in our eighties!

Anna Marie was a quiet, wise woman who touched many lives through her stories, her teaching, her listening and her love. She lived a life of giving and caring, and her presence brought comfort, hope and joy to all who knew her.

