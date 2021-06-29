Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Annie Laurie Bayless
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Philomath High School
FUNERAL HOME
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR

Annie Laurie (Haynes) Bayless

April 11, 1922 - June 25, 2021

Annie Laurie (Haynes) Bayless died Friday, June 25, in Salem, at the age of ninety nine. She was the daughter of Frank and Violet Haynes. She had two sisters and two brothers, all deceased. She is survived by son, Charles E. Bayless (Katy), Salem, grandson, Duane (Kristy) Bayless and granddaughter, Carie (Alan) McDowell. She was preceded in death by husband, Charles R. (Bud) Bayless, and son, Allan Bayless.

Ann was born in Kent, Oregon, April 11, 1922, and remained there until 1935 when the family moved to Philomath. She graduated as class valedictorian from Philomath High School in 1940. She was married after the start of WWII and spent time from coast to coast working and keeping up with her husband's ship movements and dockings. After the war she remained in Philomath as a housewife and part-time bookkeeper at the family sawmill.

She remained in Philomath until 1965 when the family moved to Powell Butte and later Redmond, in Central Oregon. Ten years ago she moved to Salem to be near her son and retired to Lancaster Village.

Ann lived a good, simple life, she enjoyed getting together with old classmates and friends for a cup of coffee and the time to talk. She enjoyed her grandchildren and looked forward to their extended visits in the summer. Time was spent in the 1950's and 1960's in the summer at rodeos and the horse racing tracks of Oregon on most weekends.

Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I `m sorry to read of your Mom´s passing. She was a dear, sweet lady.
JoAnn
Friend
September 21, 2021
Kathy, Annie, Mike and Sue
July 2, 2021
Was glad to be able to see my Aunt a few years ago. Remember seeing her at the family picnics, my wedding and the awesome Christmas cards I would get every year. She never was always sweet to me. Rest In Peace Ann
Cindy Haynes gomoll
Family
June 30, 2021
Charlie, Your mom lived a long life. Lots of memories of her, all good. I will pass along her passing to Lanny. Hope you are doing well. Allowing for inflation, how much is the $5 debt must be repaid now?
Wade Kinsland
Friend
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results