Annie L. Bayless
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Philomath High School
FUNERAL HOME
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR
Annie L. Bayless, 99, formerly of Philomath, died June 25, 2021, in Salem. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I `m sorry to read of your Mom´s passing. She was a dear, sweet lady.
JoAnn
Friend
September 21, 2021
Kathy, Annie, Mike and Sue
July 2, 2021
Was glad to be able to see my Aunt a few years ago. Remember seeing her at the family picnics, my wedding and the awesome Christmas cards I would get every year. She never was always sweet to me. Rest In Peace Ann
Cindy Haynes gomoll
Family
June 30, 2021
Charlie, Your mom lived a long life. Lots of memories of her, all good. I will pass along her passing to Lanny. Hope you are doing well. Allowing for inflation, how much is the $5 debt must be repaid now?
Wade Kinsland
Friend
June 29, 2021
