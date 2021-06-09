Menu
Anthony Savelich
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021

Anthony Savelich

September 18, 1961 - May 31, 2021

Anthony Savelich was called to the Lord on May 31, 2021. He was born in Eugene on September 18, 1961. His family moved to Laguna Hills, California in 1973. Anthony was always ambitious and started working in the restaurant business at a very early age. As time went on, he managed the Wild Flower restaurant in Flagstaff, Arizona and Josephina's Italian restaurant in Denver, Colorado. In addition to his culinary abilities, Anthony enjoyed home improvement projects, putting his skills to work managing the Ace Hardware store in Montesano, Washington and later two departments at Lowe's Home Improvement in Phoenix, Arizona. Anthony was also very athletic and loved the outdoors. He worked ski patrol in Taos, New Mexico and enjoyed hiking, biking, and kayaking throughout the country. There wasn't much Anthony couldn't do.

Anthony's family and friends remember him as a fabulous gourmet cook and a joy to be with. He was generous to a fault and never met a stranger. Even in his passing he was an organ donor. Everywhere he went, people were drawn to him and to his wonderful sense of humor, always laughing, telling stories of his adventures. He loved animals and never turned down a stray. He just never stopped giving.

Anthony moved to Bend in 2015 so he could visit his mother in Albany more often. He is survived by his mother, Charleen Morrison, of Albany, his brothers, Charles Morrison, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Mike Savelich of Eugene and sister, Karen of Walnut Creek, California. Also cousins, Vincent, Bob and Steve Savelich of Eugene, and nephew, Reece Morrison, Denver. Niece, McKenzie Morrison of Bellingham, Washington, niece Emerson Morrison, Eden, Wisconsin.

A celebration of life will be held on what would have been his 60th birthday, in Albany, September 18.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Celebration of Life
Albany, OR
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Charlene I am so sorry for your loss. He will truly be missed. May he Rest In Peace.
LeAnn
Friend
June 9, 2021
