Arianna Barbara Jean Haines

October 14, 1942 - December 13, 2021

On December 13, 2021, Arianna Barbara Jean Haines, age 79, passed away from natural causes in Vancouver, Washington.

She was a wonderful wife and mother and loved singing, dancing, and adopting rescue dogs. She raised her daughters to be strong, independent women.

Arianna was born Barbara Jean Wilkie to the late Aldon and Jeannie Wilkie in Portland. Her father was a professional baseball player, so she lived all over the United States, eventually settling in Newberg. Barbara graduated from Newberg High School along with her twin brother, Arnold "Jack" Wilkie, in 1960. She attended Portland State University and met her future husband, Teddy "Ted" Haines, on a blind date. They married in Corvallis, in 1963 and were married 58 years at the time of her death. Arianna worked as a bookkeeper and an office manager before getting her real estate license in 1978.

Ted and Arianna became the principals in "Haines Real Estate" with her brother-in-law and sister-in-law in Longview, Washington. Ted and Arianna retired to Scottsdale and later Oro Valley, Arizona. Ted and Arianna eventually moved to Ridgefield, Washington, to be closer to their daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Arianna is survived by her husband, Ted Haines, of Kelso, Washington, brother, Jack Wilkie, of Happy Valley, Oregon, daughter, Wendi Steinbronn (Richard), of Camas, Washington, daughter, Kristi Haines, of Vancouver, Washington, grandchildren, Amber Walters (Randall Ball), of Tumwater, Washington, Tara Housden (Bryan), of Chehalis, Washington, Christopher Steinbronn, of Camas, Washington, and two great-grandchildren, Jackson Ball, and Olivia Housden.

At her request, there will be no service. Instead of flowers, please consider contributing to the Human Society of Southwest Washington (HSSW).