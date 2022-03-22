Arlene May Miller (Zemp)

Arlene May Miller (Zemp) was born March 19, 1937 in Glen Flora, Wisconsin. The daughter of John and Opal Zemp. She moved to Oregon when she was a young child and grew up in Brownsville, Oregon. Arlene married Dale Miller on February 25, 1956 in Brownsville and they moved to Albany in 1962.

Arlene and Dale had five children, she was a home-maker and took great pride in her role of managing their home. She was a member of Fairview Mennonite Church and was also active in Christian's Women's Club. She loved being a grandma and enjoyed sewing and baking, she won many awards for her recipes.

She is survived by her children, Ron Miller, Darrell Miller, Valerie Gosnell and Dana Miller; eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister Mary Ann Liles of Albany, Don Humber and Gerald Zemp of Turner and Jay Zemp of Washington.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Miller and son Greg Miller.

A visitation will be Tuesday, March 22nd, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Home. Arlene's Memorial Service will be at Fairview Mennonite Church on Wednesday, March 23rd at 11 a.m. with a committal service following at Fairview Mennonite Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Fairview Junior Camp in care of Fisher Funeral Home.

www.fisherfuneralhome.com