Arlene Christensen Murdoch

October 13, 1947 – October 7, 2020

Arlene Christensen Murdoch was the mother, wife, sister, aunt, nurturer, dance partner, skillful beheader of venomous snakes that everyone wishes they had for themselves. Born in Great Falls, Montana, on October 13, 1947, Arlene was the oldest of five children to Lloyd Christensen and Bernice Fluegel.

She met her eventual soulmate of 47 years, Steven Murdoch, while working at Hoglund's Western Wear in Great Falls, Montana. She reportedly sold him some Tony Lama boots and Wrangler Jeans, and eventually gave him her heart. They were married on March 13, 1968. Family came shortly thereafter. Their first son, Wallace, was born in Great Falls; Adam joined four years later when the family was living in Oroville, Washington.

Arlene loved the crafts, proudly hand-stitching countless quilts for friends and relatives, dabbling in watercolor and oil painting, and launching her home business making baskets. She somehow found the time to earn a respiratory therapy degree and enjoyed a 30-year career at the Deaconess Hospital (Benefis), in Great Falls.

Arlene is survived by her two sons, Wallace, of Santa Monica, California, and Adam and son-in-law, Chris Bateman of Portland, Oregon. She is also survived by her sisters, Loydene Stillman from Bluffdale, Utah; Marlys Wood of Southport, Florida; Ione of Land O Lakes, Florida; and brother Gary Christensen of Ogden, Utah.

An online memorial will take place on Saturday, October 24, 2020. All are welcome.

Visit arlenelovesyou.com for more information. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family hopes you'll donate to a few of Arlene's favorite causes in her memory. Please donate to Montana Project Hope or your local Habitat for Humanity.