Dr. Armin Boone (Bud) Olsen

December 10, 1938 - September 7, 2021

Dr. Armin Boone (Bud) Olsen of Albany, 82, died peacefully Tuesday, September 7th, 2021 in Albany, Oregon.

Bud was born December 10, 1938 in Chicago Illinois to his parents, Norman and Rachel (Warnock) Olsen. As a child, he moved homes 13 times due to his father's employment as a railroad engineer. He attended Westview High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and then graduated from Southside High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana in 1956. He enjoyed sports in high school, participating in both football and track.

Bud went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in June 1959 from Indiana University in Bloomington. During that time, in 1957, he participated and won the Little 500 bicycle race with his fraternity, Sigma Nu's bicycle team.

Following his undergraduate studies, Bud was accepted to Indiana University Medical School in Indianapolis. In the summer of 1960, Bud met the love of his life Patricia Alice Malone. They married on November 4, 1961 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. Bud completed his medical degree in the summer of 1963. He then joined the Air Force and for the next 10 years was stationed at Air Force bases and hospitals in San Antonio, Texas; Klamath Falls, Oregon; and Anchorage, Alaska. During this time, he completed his Internship, Residency, became qualified as an Air Force Flight Surgeon, and together with his wife welcomed three children into the world.

Bud left the military in the summer of 1973 and chose to settle in Albany, Oregon with his young family, soon welcoming their fourth child. He established a 29-year private medical practice, Mid-Valley Otolaryngologists (Ear, Nose and Throat) from which he retired in 2002. He worked in Albany, Corvallis, and Lebanon hospitals. From 1985 to 1995, he joined the Air Force Reserve and was a senior flight surgeon and the commander of the 939th Medical Squadron, Portland International Airport, Portland, Oregon. Bud served in the Gulf War, both Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He retired from the Air Force in 1995 with the rank of Colonel having received many awards and commendations.

As a resident of Albany for 48 years, Bud served in many community organizations, including singing in the choir at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. He was well known for helping the families of Albany with taking out tonsils, putting tubes in ears, and mitigating hearing loss. He was an avid outdoorsman with hobbies including: hunting, skiing, motorcycling, river rafting, reading, camping, hiking, and golfing. Bud and Pat were just shy of celebrating 60 years of marriage. His greatest joys in life were his wonderful wife, family, and crazy group of friends.

Bud is survived by his wife Patricia Olsen, Albany, Oregon; son James Olsen (Cathy), Battleground, Washington; son Robert Olsen, Temecula, California; daughter Susan Elmer (Steve), Portland, Oregon; daughter Karen Kelley (Brad), Albany, Oregon; and grandchildren Melissa Ingemanson (Nathan), Morgan and Eric Olsen; Madeline and Stuart Elmer; Taylor and Porter Kelley.

Bud is preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Rachel Olsen; his sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Robert Redman; and his brother, Ole Olsen.

A celebration of life will be held at the Albany Golf & Event Center/Spring Hill Golf Club at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may contribute to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church: 1910 34th Ave. SE, Albany, OR 97322 or the Alzheimer's Association: PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.

