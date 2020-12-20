Arne Edward Skaugset, Jr.

February 24, 1925– December 9, 2020

Arne Edward Skaugset, Jr., 95, passed away while in hospice in Corvallis, Oregon on December 9, 2020 from age-related issues. Arne was born in Tacoma, Washington on February 24, 1925 to Arne Sr. and Fannie Skaugset. He is survived by his sister Arlene Skaugset, while his sister Beverly (Skaugset) Gilmore and brother Richard Skaugset preceded him in death.

Arne grew up in Tacoma, was a member of the Sea Scouts of the Boy Scouts of America, and attended Lincoln High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school, serving during World War II as a Hospital Corpsman. Arne was stationed for a time on Attu Island, Alaska, and then after the war assisted in decommissioning warships until his honorable discharge.

While in the Navy, Arne met Helen Joyce Butler, and they were married on July 6, 1946 in Spanaway, Washington. The couple was married 57 years, and lived in several different cities during their marriage, including Tacoma; Oklahoma City and Edmonds, Oklahoma; Security and Colorado Springs, Colorado; Port Orchard, Washington; Ringling, Oklahoma; Sweet Home, Oregon; and finally Lebanon, Oregon. After Joyce's death in 2003, Arne lived in Lebanon and then Corvallis, Oregon until his passing.

Starting as a teller, Arne pursued a career in banking. He began at Lincoln Bank in Tacoma, worked briefly at Oklahoma State Bank, and then spent many years at American Heritage Bank in Colorado Springs. After moving to Washington State in 1970, he spent the remainder of his career with Kitsap Bank in Port Orchard, eventually retiring as a Vice President and Cashier of the bank in 1986.

Arne was soft-spoken and hard to anger, patient and enduring. He was both a devoted husband and a dedicated father, in his own quiet way. He enjoyed time spent on the water, and a cup of black coffee with dessert. He took special delight in his eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Although Arne's son Paul passed away in 2005, Arne is survived by his sons Arne Skaugset III and Anton Skaugset, and daughters Annette Skaugset and Teri Morris. Arne was laid to rest next to Joyce Skaugset in a private ceremony attended by close family members.