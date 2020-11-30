Arthur (Art) Gerald Crossley

October 11, 1935 – August 14, 2020

Our beloved husband, dad, grandpa and friend, Art Crossley, 84 passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020 at Partners in Care Hospice House in Bend Oregon. His injuries were from a fall on the rocky embankment on the Crooked River Gorge.Art was born in Albany, Texas, son to Arthur G. and Genevieve Crossley. His family moved to Los Angeles, California in mid-40. He graduated from Leuzinger High School in Lawndale, California. Art made many lifelong friends from his school years in California. In 1954 he was drafted into the US Army and served in Germany. Art received a degree in Business Administration from Long Beach State College.After graduation he moved his family to The Dalles, Oregon working for a petroleum company. Their next move was to Roseburg and banking for six years. He was Assistant Manager of Umpqua Savings and Loan. In 1973, Art and his family moved to Albany, Oregon where he held the position of President for 13 years at First Federal Savings and Loan. Through his banking years, he was active in the business community, civic and community clubs and organizations, receiving many awards. The next 6-7 years were in Oregon City where he, his wife and his son, Mark bought into an Izzy's Pizza franchise. Tired of pizza, Art decided retirement, golfing and fishing sounded better and moved to Central Oregon, making Crooked River Ranch his new home. He had a profound love for his six kids: Mitch Crossley, (Linda), Mike Crossley, (Cari-deceased), Mark Crossley (deceased) (Annette) and his step-kids, Tiah Abbas, Dana Buckendahl (Trudi) and Sean Buckendahl (Keiko).Thirteen grandchildren: Michelle (deceased), Andrew, Megan, Grant, Meredith, Cameron, Benny, Corey, Katie, Kali, Joice, Nanami, Raina and great grandson, Hayden and, his beloved dog Molly.Art was the epitome of what a man should be. He and Mary Jo Crossley were together for 18 years. On a daily basis they shared kindness, laughter, travel, respect, compassion and tender love for each other. They developed a multitude of deep, meaningful friendships from so many. Mary Jo was by his side when his soul was released."The agony of loss will never outweigh the Joy of Love."

Due to the restrictions caused by COVID-19, a Celebration of Life for Art will be in 2021 at Crooked River Ranch.