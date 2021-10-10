Arthur Leroy Redfern

December 26, 1937 - December 20, 2021

Arthur Leroy Redfern of Corvallis, Oregon passed away at home on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the age of 83. Arthur was born December 26, 1937 in Sheridan, Montana to his late mother Fern Gilman Redfern and late father, Russell Redfern. He married Clover Alice Asbahr on November 18, 1960 and she remained his wife for nearly 60 years before she passed in July 2020.

He was additionally preceded in death by his son, Dean Arnold Redfern. He is survived by his brother, William Redfern of Corvallis, Oregon; daughter Machel Walls (Tommy) of Bealeton, Virginia, daughter Tracy Redfern (Ronnie Johnson) of Albany, Oregon, and son Russell Redfern (Sarah) of Sweet Home, Oregon. He was the proud grandfather to eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Arthur spent four years in the Air Force, and moved to Corvallis in 1960 to accept a job at Oregon State University. He later worked as a computer operator at Consumers Power Electric Co and as a supervisor at Hewlett Packard.

An avid gardener, Arthur spent countless hours tending to flowers and vegetables, but his passion was the pursuit of growing the "perfect" dahlia. A member of the American Dahlia Society, he won so many first place ribbons that he eventually dropped out of competition to allow others the opportunity to win. He additionally loved attending American Legion baseball games, spending time with friends and family and serving as a Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts during his son's youth. A constant tinkerer, Arthur is also well known for his many inventions and creativity.

A private celebration of life was held in his home in Corvallis with family, grandchildren and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Arthur L Redfern to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice, 4600 Evergreen Pl. SE, Albany, OR 97321.