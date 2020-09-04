Audrey Jeanne Sipes

August 21, 1929 – August 31, 2020

Audrey J. Sipes, 91 of Corvallis, went to our Lord on Monday, August 21, 2020.

She was born in Chicago, Illinois on August 21, 1929 to George A. Williams and Charlotte C. Williams (Kane).

Audrey worked for the Spiegel Catalog Company for almost 30 years before retiring in 1992. Audrey and her entire family moved to Corvallis in 1995. Audrey was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Corvallis. She will be deeply missed by those who knew her.

She will be remembered as a devoted mother to Martin A. Sipes and Cherie A. DiFonzo (Steven) and a loving grandmother to Peter, John and Katrina DiFonzo.

McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Please leave your thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.