Barbara Ann Collins
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021

Barbara Ann (Niles Voutrin) Collins

June 25, 1934 – December 14, 2021

Barbara Ann Collins, 87, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Briarwood Assisted Living in Rexburg, Idaho. She was born in Vancouver, Washington, and grew up in Grand Ronde. Barbara met and married James K. Collins in Lebanon. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Barbara enjoyed sewing, gardening and painting. She is survived by her brother, Robert Niles, and her sisters, Nancy Wall, and Marna Smeltzer; children, Michelle (Larry) Weber, Debra McDonald, Craig (Lerrina) Collins, and Brian Collins, as well as 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, James, and daughter, Tanja. A memorial service will be in Salem at a later date.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 24, 2021.
May God bless all who knew and loved Barb, especially her close family and friends. Our sorrow has been replaced by the joy of knowing Barb is now in God's home.
Dayle Dale (Collins) and Family and Tami Harvey
March 3, 2022
Barbara and I started Nurse's training together many years ago. I am so sorry to hear of her passing. I will always remember her as a kind, giving, loving person!
Dj Camden
Friend
December 24, 2021
