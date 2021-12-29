Barbara Jean Scott Hollingshead

December 20, 1938 - December 21, 2021

Barbara Hollingshead, 83, passed away December 21, 2021. She grew up in Tennessee with her parents Edward and Geneva Scott and younger brother. Before her senior year in high school, her family relocated to Corvallis in 1955. She graduated from Oregon State in 1959. She taught PE/Health/Science at Hawthorne Intermediate School in California for over 35 years. After retiring she moved to Corvallis to be close to her family.

Known by many names: Barb, Bob, Barbie, Binky, Grandma Barb, and Mimi (her favorite). Barbara was an avid reader, explorer, giver and loved quiet country drives. She enjoyed her volunteer opportunities, working with the American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, Sundborn Children's House and corresponding with deployed soldiers. There were never any strangers, only friends she hadn't met yet and would help anyone she could.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Jirl. She is survived by daughter, DeAndria "Denny" Conrad (Jay), grandchildren: Elaine Soto (Dustin), Malorie Bowers (Jesse) and Phillip Conrad, seven great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Jeanie Scott; four nephews and families, and many close and special friends.

Celebration of Life date will be Saturday, January 15, 2022, at The Tangent Rural Fire Protection District, in Tangent, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to American Red Cross, or USO (United Services Organizations).

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com