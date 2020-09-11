Barbara Ann "Rudolph" Sanders

January 1, 1952 – September 5, 2020

Barbara Ann "Rudolph" Sanders was born January 1, 1952 in Albany, Oregon as the first baby born in Albany of that year and passed away on September 5, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. She was one of eleven children in her family and spent most of her life living in Albany. She graduated from Albany Union High School in 1970 and two years later, met the love of her life, Mike Sanders while waitressing at Chips Restaurant, telling co-workers after meeting him for the first time that she had just met her future husband. She and Mike then had two daughters, Erika (Frank) Stevenson and Leslie (Adam) Huddleston.

Mike and Barbara were very involved in the community for nearly 30 years while owning the Albany Athletic Club in North Albany. Barb loved helping and participating in the day to day activities of the business and made wonderful friendships with AAC members. Her competitive nature kept her physically active in racquetball tournaments, bicycle rides and road races, even completing the Portland Marathon. For retirement, Mike and Barb made their home in Green Valley, Arizona where they stayed active while enjoying the year-round sunshine. Barb was an amazing cook and gardener and enjoyed both very much but the thing that brought her the greatest joy was being Nana to her four grandchildren. She cherished her family and would do anything for them.

Barbara leaves behind a husband of 47 years, Mike Sanders, daughters, Erika and Leslie, four grandchildren, Michael Stevenson, Landon Huddleston, Joey Stevenson and Sydney Huddleston and brothers, Lindsey, John, David and Tony Rudolph. She was proceeded in death by sisters, Trish and Vonnie and brothers, Tom, Mick, Gary and Richard.

Due to her wishes, no service is planned. Contributions are her behalf can be made to Safehaven Human Society or ABC House of Albany.