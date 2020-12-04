Barbara Joan Whitmore

May 9, 1935 – November 25, 2020

Barbara Joan Whitmore, 85, of Florence, Oregon, passed November 25, 2020, in Albany, Oregon. Barbara was born on May 9, 1935 to Joseph Dolor Galarneau and Maria Mader Galarneau in Portland, Oregon.

Barbara attended Lebanon Union High School and graduated in 1954. She attended Providence Hospital School of Nursing in Portland, Oregon and graduated in 1957, as a Registered Nurse. She married December 28, 1958 to her High School Sweetheart, Richard (Dick) Nye Whitmore. On July 9, 1958, they welcomed their first daughter Kaye Lynn and on April 23, 1962, they welcomed their second daughter Jacqueline (Jacquie) Rae.

Barbara worked at Western Lane Hospital and Peace Health Hospital in Florence, Oregon. Barbara retired in 1995. She enjoyed her profession as a nurse and had a passion for helping the ill and delivering babies. Barbara loved working with all her co-workers, as they were a second family to her. Barbara was a kind and compassionate person and most of all she loved being a Mother, Grand Mother and a Beloved Wife.

Barbara had many talents and enjoyed sewing, cross stitch and beading. Barbara was an avid Oregon State fan; she enjoyed attending college football games and collecting Beaver memorabilia. She loved camping with family and friends, fishing, reading, visiting with her classmates and caring for her dogs and plants.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Richard Nye Whitmore in 2012.

She is survived by her daughter's Kaye Lynn Whitmore-Hunt, of Gillette, Wyoming and Jacqueline (Jacquie) Rae Hodges of Albany, Oregon as well as Sons- in- Law, Joe Hodges of Albany, OR & Randy D. Hunt of Gillette, Wyoming. Her grandchildren include - Kelsie Renee' Packebush of Tucson, Arizona, Brenton (Brent) Ryan Packebush of Bend, Oregon, & spouse Nathalie, Roc Richard Hodges and Holland Joe Hodges of Albany, Oregon, Kristopher James Hunt of Silverdale, Washington and Kyle Andrew Hunt of Dickson, Tennessee.

A family graveside service will be held summer 2021, in Florence, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Western Lane Foundation Scholarship Fund- one of Dick and Barb's favorite contributions for Siuslaw High School student's college education in Florence, Oregon.

Burn's Riverside Chapel Florence Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.