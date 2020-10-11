Bernard William McGrath

June 11, 1922 – September 19, 2020

Bernard William McGrath was born in Barnesville, Minnesota, June 11, 1922 to Bernard and Henrietta McGrath and was the older of two children. He died peacefully in his sleep Saturday, September 19 at age 98. Bernie was a man of principals and lived by his ideals.

He graduated from Newberg High School, where he played football and basketball. Bernie graduated from Oregon State University, was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and played varsity basketball under Coach Slats Gill for three years.

He met and married his wife of over 70 years Faye King McGrath on a date set up by his roommate.

In 1959, Bernie moved to Corvallis to manage Benson's Paint Store. A huge Oregon State sports fan, he regularly attended home games and built lifelong friendships with baseball coaches Jack Riley and Pat Casey. In the words of Coach Casey, "His wisdom and guidance were an inspiration for me and the vision of OSU Baseball. Coach Riley said, "Bernie would come into the baseball office to give his 2 cents worth that ended up being Millions to OSU baseball." He also shared his love of sports through coaching youth basketball. In 2003, Bernie and Faye moved to Friendsview Manor in Newberg.

He is survived by his sons Bernie and Gary, granddaughters Marina Johnson and Amanda Stewart, grandson Sean McGrath, and six great-grandchildren.