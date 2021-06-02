Menu
Bernard James Wohlwend Jr.
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR

Bernard James Wohlwend, Jr.

April 6, 1935 - May 31, 2021

Bernard James Wohlwend, Jr. (Jim), our precious husband, father, and grandfather, passed from this world to his eternal home.

He was born in Longview, Washington on April 6, 1935 to Isabelle Levellie and Bernard J. Wohlwend, Sr.

Jim was a kind, patient, gentle man. Extremely loving and selfless, he always put the needs of everyone else before his own. He was happiest when he was able to help others. His family, his friends, and his dogs were his delight, and he loved them all without measure.

He continues in the hearts of his wife of 57 years, Jeannette Suzanne (Patricia); his daughters, Andrea Suzanne Taylor (Michael) and Stephanie Jeannette Wohlwend; his grandchildren: John Michael Taylor (Felicia), Lindsay Suzanne Taylor, Christopher Andrew Wohlwend, Jessica Leanne Wohlwend; and by his sister, Sandra Kaye Diess. His beloved son, James Michael Wohlwend (Karen) died in 2005.

A memorial / interment service will be held on June 19, 2021 at 2 p.m., at the Church of the Good Samaritan.

Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2021.
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
