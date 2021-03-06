Beth Nutting Powell

1925 - 2021

Beth Nutting Powell passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 28th at the age of 96. Born in 1925 to Roy and Winifred in Albany, Oregon, Beth was a fourth generation Albany resident and she remained there most of her years.

Beth attended Albany Union High School and it is there that she met her high school sweetheart Lloyd. Upon graduation in 1943, Lloyd was drafted by the Army and sent to Camp Roberts, California for training. Beth, much to her mother's chagrin, eloped to California and wed Lloyd in 1944 while working with the USO. It was a devoted marriage that both cherished to the very end. Lloyd was eventually assigned to fight in the Philippines and Beth returned to Albany where she wrote to Lloyd every single day he was deployed.

After the war ended, Lloyd and Beth attended Oregon State University and each graduated with bachelor's in education, which was unusual for a woman of her generation. Lloyd and Beth taught at many schools in the Willamette Valley, including long assignments at Wavery, Memorial, and many others.

In 1962, Lloyd and Beth began their family with daughter Missy who sadly died too young in 1987. Daughter Becki was born in 1965 and son Les joined the family 1981. The family enjoyed many activities including weekend trips to Sunriver, outdoor activities, and membership at Albany Presbyterian Church.

Beth was an enthusiastic and generous Mother who supported her family in every way possible. She was also active in her community and contributed her time to many worthy activities. She was a member of United Presbyterian, Thursday Club, and PEO.

There will be no service. The family asks that you remember Beth by giving someone a needed hug, volunteering for a charitable cause, or telling someone that you love them.