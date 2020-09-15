Betty Jean Ellis

October 15, 1924 – September 9, 2020

Betty Jean Ellis, 95, of Philomath, passed away Wednesday September 9, 2020 She was born in Eugene, the only daughter and youngest child, to John Elroy and Sadie (Esch) Kropf.

Her family moved often from farm to farm where they worked as sharecroppers, until they were able to purchase their own farm at the southeast corner of Philomath Blvd. and 53rd Street. Betty, attended Lincoln, Mt. Union and Corvallis High Schools. She married Marvin C. Ellis in Portland, Oregon, on May 3, 1944, while he was serving in the U.S. Navy. She lived in San Francisco California, and Bremerton, Washington, to be near her sweetheart when the U.S.S. Iowa, docked for repairs. After the war Betty and Marvin built their home across the highway from her family home. There they welcomed 3 children into their family. Robert in 1949, Richard in 1952 and Patricia in 1957. In 1959, they moved to Philomath and completed their family adding Gary in 1960.

Betty and Marvin, enjoyed traveling, they made it to all 50 states and especially loved wintering in Yuma, Arizona. Betty, was a HOMEMAKER! She devoted her life to caring for and loving her family. Reminding her children often, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you".

She started attending the United Brethren Church, in Philomath in 1942, (which became the Evangelical United Brethren, now the College United Methodist) of which she was a faithful member. Also a member of the Homebuilder Sunday School Class. You could always find her crocheting while relaxing, taking great pride in teaching grand-daughter's her hobby. Loved playing games with her grandchildren and was the Rummikub Queen. Music was a very important part of her life tapping her feet to the beat until the last few days. She suffered various afflictions in her elder years, never complaining, forging on with quiet faith.

Betty and Marvin were married 68 1/2 years. She lived in her Philomath home until called to her heavenly one.

She is survived by children: Richard and his wife Kathy of Alsea, Patricia and her husband Robert Hastings of Philomath, Gary and his wife Terri of Blodgett; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; one niece Deborah Ellis; two nephews: Steven Ellis and Larry Kropf.

She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin; son Robert Sr.; brothers: Elba, Walter, and Robert Kropf; and her parents.

A private burial will take place at the Blodgett Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Love INC. or Gideon's International.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com