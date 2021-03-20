Menu
Betty June Epperson
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel
1443 Long St
Sweet Home, OR

Betty June Epperson

March 9, 1937 - March 13, 2021

Betty June Epperson, 84, of Sweet Home passed away Saturday. She was born in Vinita, Oklahoma to Stephen S. and Kathrine L. (Collins) Hamm.

She grew up in and around Vinita, Oklahoma before moving to Oregon after marrying James A. Epperson Sr. on August 4, 1953. On March 20, 1955 she moved to Sweet Home.

Betty was a dedicated housewife, mother and grandmother.

She enjoyed sewing, knitting, baking, gardening, piano and dice.

Betty is survived by her husband James A. Epperson Sr. of Sweet Home; son James A. Epperson Jr. of Mesa, Arizona; daughter Betty Joann Lovato of Sweet Home; four sisters: Janice, Shirley, Judy, Wilma; 10 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; six great great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sons: Stephen E. Epperson in 2017, Michael J. Epperson in 2019; sister Mary Jane Clark in 2019; granddaughter Linda Epperson in 2019.

Viewing will be 10:00 am Thursday March 25th at Sweet Home Evangelical Church. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 am. Final burial will be at Gilliland Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Sweet Home Evangelical Church.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Mar. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Viewing
10:00a.m.
Sweet Home Evangelical Church
OR
Mar
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Sweet Home Evangelical Church
OR
Funeral services provided by:
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

UNCLE JIM SORRY TO HEAR THEAT AUNT BEETY HAS PASSED AWAY I WILL MISS HER MAY GOD BE WITH YOU AND THE REST OF THE FAMILY AT THIS TIME REST IN PEACE AUNT BETTY I LOVE YOU
jeanie (forbis) arnoldussen
March 24, 2021
