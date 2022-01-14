Betty Lou Goddard

July 26, 1923 - January 5, 2022

Betty Lou Goddard was born to Jack and Edith Maddex on July 26, 1923, in Austin, Minnesota. She lived in various towns in Illinois, including Grayville, Dixon, and Carbondale. Betty loved to play the clarinet and piano and was on the girls' basketball team in school. Shortly after graduation from St. Joseph Nursing School in St.Louis, Missouri, she married her high school sweetheart, Earl, in 1945. In the first few years of their marriage, they moved to Corvallis after Earl joined the faculty of the Business School at OSU. Betty initially worked at Good Samaritan Hospital in the maternity ward until her first child, Pamela, was born in late 1948. After that, she devoted herself to her family. In 1955 she had her second daughter, Carol.

She grew into an ardent Beaver Believer. Betty was a long-term season ticket holder for the football, men's and women's basketball programs, and she followed the baseball team via radio and TV. She enthusiastically attended games well into her 80's, never leaving until the final buzzer, and was a staunch member of the Rebounders. During the 1960s, when Earl was a faculty member at the University of Colorado, she continued to support the Beavers.

Betty led Pam's Campfire Girls' group for ten years, starting in Corvallis and continuing in Boulder. She also served on the local Campfire boards guiding the direction of the organizations.

After their return to Corvallis and Oregon State in 1967, Betty rejoined OSU Folk Club, where she enjoyed belonging to various interest groups, including the Menuettes gourmet luncheon group. She worked with the OSU Thrift Shop over the years and served a stint as Folk Club President. She treasured her time and involvement with this organization.

Betty also engaged in many activities with her beloved husband. They played bridge and couples' golf together, attended the Moose Lodge, and hosted many social events for fellow faculty and golfing companions.

Betty employed her musical talents as an accompanist on the piano for her daughter, Carol, performing together at nursing homes and Calvin Presbyterian Church. She supported and attended the concerts of the OSU-Corvallis Symphony, the Youth Symphony, and Chamber Music Series, and was a season ticket holder for the Portland Opera for 30 years.

An avid gardener, she enjoyed tending to her rhododendrons and azaleas. She visited hundreds of private and public gardens on her many trips to Europe. She especially loved the gardens in the United Kingdom.

Betty loved playing tennis and golf. She played golf into her 80's and loved the competition and friendships she made with her fellow golfers. After retirement, Betty enjoyed spending her winter months in Kauai. She made many new friends, attended the Kauai Missionary Church, developed a keen interest in the Hawaiian culture, and worked on her handicap at all the local golf courses.

She was very proud of her family ties to the American Revolutionary War and joined the DAR. Because of her interest, she traveled to many important historical sites on the east coast.

Raised as a Southern Baptist, one of the most important things in her life was her faith. She attended the First Presbyterian Church in Corvallis and St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Boulder. She joined Calvin Presbyterian Church in Corvallis where she was an active member for nearly 40 years.

The family is very grateful to Teri McClain and her family for the loving care provided to Betty at the end of her life. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Earl, and her sister, Mary. She is survived by her daughters, Pam Gordon and Carol Bez, grandchildren Jennifer Betge and Kevin Bez, great-grandson Jakob Betge, and many nieces and nephews.

Betty and her ever-present smile, sunny disposition, and unfailing optimism will be greatly missed by all who knew her. There will be no memorial service at Betty's request. In lieu of flowers or gifts, contributions to the Audubon Society, the Oregon Humane Society, or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation in Betty's name would be greatly appreciated.