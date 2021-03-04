Menu
Betty J. Graham
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St
Lebanon, OR

Betty Graham

December 11, 1948 - February 26, 2021

Betty Graham passed away on the evening of February 26, 2021. She was a Loving wife to Jim Graham Jr. who preceded her in death.

Betty was a caring and loving mother to four wonderful children: Tammy Snow who preceded her in death, Annette Snow, Erick Graham, and Travis Graham.

She was well liked and loved by all who knew her; she will be missed by friends and family.

Viewing will be from 4 - 7:00 pm, Friday, March 5, 2021 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St, Lebanon, OR
Funeral services provided by:
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
For Family, I am so sorry for your loose. May our Lord keep all of you safe. My prays will be for Betty to kept safe with Tammy and my father Alonzo and their mother Eva for ever until we can all be united. Amen.
Mary (Smith) Hall
March 10, 2021
