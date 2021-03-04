Betty Graham

December 11, 1948 - February 26, 2021

Betty Graham passed away on the evening of February 26, 2021. She was a Loving wife to Jim Graham Jr. who preceded her in death.

Betty was a caring and loving mother to four wonderful children: Tammy Snow who preceded her in death, Annette Snow, Erick Graham, and Travis Graham.

She was well liked and loved by all who knew her; she will be missed by friends and family.

Viewing will be from 4 - 7:00 pm, Friday, March 5, 2021 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.