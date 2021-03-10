Menu
Betty Faye Graves
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR

Betty Faye Graves

1941 - 2021

Betty was born in Alabama in 1941 to Howard and Dorothy Boyd, they moved to Georgia for a short period before moving to Lakewood California.

At the age of 17 she met and married John C. Graves Sr, who passed away in 2007, they were married 48 1/2 years. John and Betty moved had to Philomath in July of 1969 with their three children. They lived in Philomath for 52 years.

She is survived by her three children: John C. Graves Jr. of California, Sherri L. McClow of Corvallis and Steven B. Graves of Philomath. Five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Betty has requested that in lieu of flowers please make donations in care of McHenry Funeral Home in her name, all donations will go to St Jude.

Services will be held at McHenry funeral home in Corvallis at 11 a.m. with viewing from 10:00 to 10:45 on Friday, March 12th, with graveside services afterwards.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St., Corvallis, OR
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
March 10, 2021
