Betty D. Lystra

1927 - 2021

Betty Darlene Lystra, 94, of Albany, Oregon passed away at her home in Albany on Monday, May 24, 2021. A graveside service is planned for 1:00 PM, Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Oak Lawn Memorial Park.