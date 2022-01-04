Menu
Betty Lee Miller
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Philomath High School
FUNERAL HOME
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR

Betty Lee Miller

March 19, 1940 - December 28, 2021

Betty Lee (Harris) Miller passed away peacefully on December 28, 2021, in Albany. She was born March 19, 1940, in Philomath, to Gardner and Maysel Harris. She graduated from Philomath High School 1958. Betty married Richard (Dick) Miller, June 12, 1959. They lived in Philomath and had three daughters.

She loved working as a clerk at her daughter's business, and she also loved OSU sports: Women's Basketball, Men's Baseball, Women's Softball. She loved camping and doing arts and crafts and being with her grandchildren and family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gardner and Maysel, and three brothers, Rodger, George, and Bob.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Miller, of Corvallis, and by her daughters, Debbie Jenkins, of Corvallis, and husband Pete; Terri Newman, of Philomath, and husband Jerry; Bonnie Cole, of Albany, and three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Verine Hood, of Philomath, and Linda Dee Risen, of Corvallis.

A Celebration of Life will be in the spring at Philomath City Park. Date to be announced later.

Please visit www.mchenryfuneralhome.com to leave condolence messages for the family.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jan. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear this news, Prayers for the family, including my brother-in-law Vern Hood.
Geraldine Austin
School
January 4, 2022
