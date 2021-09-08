To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
So sorry to hear of Betty´s passing. May God be with you in these sad times .
Kay & Joe Clark
September 12, 2021
For friends and family of Betty Postma: We sorrow with you the passing from this life of a dear lady who was courageous through many trials in her lifetime. We cherish the memories she wrote about and shared in several terms of LBCC's Life Stories classes.
Lori and Mac McNulty
Friend
September 9, 2021
I am in town trying to figure how to go see Betty. My prayers are with you all. I figured mom would want me to go see her.
Joy Blankinship Haney Robinson
Friend
September 8, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of the passing of Betty! She was a sweet, kind, caring lady. What a comfort to know that she is in Heaven and we will see her again! Prayers for her family!