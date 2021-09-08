Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Jean Postma
FUNERAL HOME
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel
1443 Long St
Sweet Home, OR
Betty Jean Postma, 97, of Sweet Home passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sweet Home Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
So sorry to hear of Betty´s passing. May God be with you in these sad times .
Kay & Joe Clark
September 12, 2021
For friends and family of Betty Postma: We sorrow with you the passing from this life of a dear lady who was courageous through many trials in her lifetime. We cherish the memories she wrote about and shared in several terms of LBCC's Life Stories classes.
Lori and Mac McNulty
Friend
September 9, 2021
I am in town trying to figure how to go see Betty. My prayers are with you all. I figured mom would want me to go see her.
Joy Blankinship Haney Robinson
Friend
September 8, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of the passing of Betty! She was a sweet, kind, caring lady. What a comfort to know that she is in Heaven and we will see her again! Prayers for her family!
Dj Trotter Camden
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results