Betty LaDora Schlosser

1932 – 2020

Betty LaDora Schlosser (Walker-Smith), passed away August 19, 2020.

Betty was proud of her heritage and was a third generation Oregonian born to Lester and Mary Anna Walker, 10 miles east of Harrisburg.

She was born in the house her grandfather and grandmother, Katie and Dell Walker built. It was on a parcel of land that was part of a donation claim purchased by her great grandparents, Seldon and Everilla Warner in 1867.

Betty grew up in rural Harrisburg and attended Diamond Hill grade school, then graduated from Harrisburg High School. She married Alvin Smith and they had three children, Brad, Kim, and Pam. Betty and Alvin divorced and she later married Lee Schlosser.

Betty lived in Brownsville during most of her life. She was a stay at home mom until her children all graduated from school. Then she worked as a waitress at Hancey's Drive-In and as a clerk at the Village Pantry (now Dari Mart). She moved to Corvallis when she married Lee and worked at the OSU Book Store until she retired. Betty moved to the Brookdale Independent Living Facility in Albany after Lee passed away and she was in the caring hands of Evergreen Hospice when she passed away.

Betty is survived by her sons, Brad (Marie) Smith of Harrisburg and Kim (Helen) Smith of Brownsville; and her daughter, Pam (Frank) Putnam of Salem. She is also survived by several grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Betty will be remembered as a caring person and all who knew her will miss her loving personality.

Private interment was at Brownsville Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.