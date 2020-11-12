Betty and Ken Smith

Betty Jean Smith was born February 3, 1928, in Randolph, Nebraska to Minnie Hansen and Edward Messman. The family moved to Oregon when she was a child. The love of her life was Kenneth Smith, born in Caroga Lake, New York to Lillian Brooks and William Smith on March 7, 1928. The Army brought him to Oregon. They said "I do" on February 14, 1948. A marriage lasting 3 months short of 70 years.

Mom was a hard worker and would take any job to help support the family. She often helped her mom and dad on the dairy, milking cows, driving tractor, doing anything that was needed. She also worked on the army base in the kitchen at Camp Adair. It was that hard worker reputation that got her a job as a rural mail carrier with only an 8th grade education. She loved that job and soon had her own route. She was proud to always be on time. Throughout her life, Mom was on the lookout for just one more teddy bear to add to her collection of more than 1200. Her homemade biscuits were everyone's favorite and every spring she would plant a big garden with the biggest Walla Walla sweet onions.

Dad was a profound story teller and had a laugh that was loud and often. He never met a stranger and he was always interested in what you had to say. You could often find him playing the fiddle or the organ and singing to Mom. He looked forward to the family deer hunting and fishing trips and shared the stories all year long about the one he got or the one that got away. Dad loved the farm and worked all his adult life with Chambers Farms in Dever-Conner. He was proud to call them family. Mom and dad loved the Dever- Conner community and spent their entire lives there. No matter where they traveled, that's where they were at home.

Betty left us on October 30, 2020 to be with her life partner Ken who passed away November 17, 2017.

They are survived by son Duane (Kathy) of Junction City, daughter Connie (Bob) Frazzini of Brownsville, five grandchildren, Christina (Phil) Jesse, LeAnna (Scott) McIntyre, Duane Casey (Jessica) Smith, Teralee (Doug) Weir and Matthew (Ana) Thompson and 14 great grandchildren. Dad would always say his family was his greatest accomplishment.

Please join us for a graveside service on Tuesday November 17, 2020 at 1p.m. at Twin Oaks Cemetery. Respecting our family and friends, we request that you wear masks and practice social distancing.