Betty Lorraine Stokes

July 17, 1931 – December 6, 2020

Betty Lorraine Stokes, 89, of Cascadia passed away at home Sunday, December 6, 2020. She was born in Kylertown, Pennsylvania to Roland and Emma (Bumbarger) Hubler.

She was raised in Pennsylvania until her family moved to Cascadia when she was nine years old. She was a beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend to all. She found herself abandoned with three little boys in a day when women did not realize an income that would sustain a family. With faith, courage, character and compassion she went to work and made a life for her family. She attended LBCC, where she took clerical and bookkeeping courses. She used these skills to become a proficient bookkeeper for Tomco Inc, McDougal Logging, Melcher Logging and others. After retiring she continued to work at the Cascadia Post Office part-time. She enjoyed hunting, gardening, yard work, canning, cooking for her family and being self-sufficient. She was a lifelong member of Cascadia Bible Church. What made Betty so respected was she had a big heart for all she came into to contact with. She never remarried, but chose to spend the balance of her life investing in her family and friends. We will be forever indebted to her for her wise counsel, integrity and her heart of compassion. Words fail to express our gratitude.

Betty is survived by sons: Dan Stokes of Albany; Paul (Lori) Stokes of Lebanon; Roy (Marie) Stokes of Cascadia; brother: Robert (Isabelle) Hubler of Cascadia; nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private graveside service for the family will be held later this month at Gilliland. A public celebration of Betty's life will be planned later in the Spring or Summer. For those who would like to make a contribution in Betty's honor, please send donations to the Cascadia Bible Church. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com