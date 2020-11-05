Menu
Search
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Beverley Taylor

Beverley A. Taylor

May 8, 1936 – October 30, 2020

Beverley A. Taylor was born to William and Frona Gibbons in May of 1936 at Hood River, Oregon. She grew up on the family apple and pear ranch in the community of Pine Grove (Hood River) and absorbed the many stories of her grandfather's boat-trip from Ireland, escaping from the potato famine.

She was determined to attend college and enroll in Home Economics – which she did, leading to graduation at O.S.U. in 1958 with a bachelor's degree. She then married Edward Taylor and helped him become a professor of Geology at O.S.U., establishing a home in Corvallis. They produced two children, Eric and Craig. They also enjoyed traveling and visited several other parts of the world including New Zealand, Hawaii, and multiple trips to Alaska.

They also enjoyed a second home on the Oregon coast where she served as a docent with the Oregon Coast Aquarium.

Beverley became a very active volunteer in the Hospice organization of Corvallis, as well as with the Good Samaritan Hospital. She also devoted many years to support of the OSU Thrift Shop. Beverly enjoyed friendships with a particularly enjoyable group of women called The Lost Ladies. They had many trips and gatherings together that brought her great joy.

Beverley was very proud of the many large mountains that she and Edward climbed in the Oregon Cascade Range as well as in the Tetons of Wyoming. She spent many days on the trail, many nights in a tent, and hours absorbing mountain-top vistas. She accomplished these remarkable things while overcoming many physical setbacks that included years of fighting cancer, struggling with heart problems, healing many weakened bones, and caring for handicapped family members. After suffering a very damaging stroke, she left this world October 30, 2020.

Beverley is survived by her husband Edward, sons Eric and Craig and daughter in-law Valarie, four granddaughters and four great grandchildren. McHenry is handling the arrangements. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.