Beverly Creta Tedrow
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weddle Funeral Service - Stayton
1777 North Third Avenue
Stayton, OR

Beverly Creta Tedrow

October 5, 1925 - September 27, 2021

Beverly was born on October 5, 1925, in Los Angeles, California, to Irving and Creta (Nichols) Moran. She grew up with her two siblings, Milton and Morley. She married Charles Tedrow on June 20, 1948. In 1951 they moved from Sacramento, California to Scio, Oregon. For most of her life Beverly was a homemaker and raised their three boys, Brad, Gary, and Greg. She helped as a teachers aide in the Scio School District. Her faith was deeply important to her, and she devoted much of her free time to being the secretary at her church the Stayton United Methodist Church for 13 years. In 2012, she would move to Tangent, until her move to the Oregon Veterans home in 2020, where she resided until her passing on September 27, 2021, at age 95. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Tedrow, in 2010. She is survived by her sons, Brad Tedrow, Gary Tedrow and Greg Tedrow; seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
I remember Bev from the Stayton Methodist Church --- she was a friend of our family and was such a sweet lady, and her husband Chuck was so nice as well. I am glad she lived such a long and productive life. Rest in peace.
Jack McDermott
Friend
January 14, 2022
