Beverly Creta Tedrow

October 5, 1925 - September 27, 2021

Beverly was born on October 5, 1925, in Los Angeles, California, to Irving and Creta (Nichols) Moran. She grew up with her two siblings, Milton and Morley. She married Charles Tedrow on June 20, 1948. In 1951 they moved from Sacramento, California to Scio, Oregon. For most of her life Beverly was a homemaker and raised their three boys, Brad, Gary, and Greg. She helped as a teachers aide in the Scio School District. Her faith was deeply important to her, and she devoted much of her free time to being the secretary at her church the Stayton United Methodist Church for 13 years. In 2012, she would move to Tangent, until her move to the Oregon Veterans home in 2020, where she resided until her passing on September 27, 2021, at age 95. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Tedrow, in 2010. She is survived by her sons, Brad Tedrow, Gary Tedrow and Greg Tedrow; seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.