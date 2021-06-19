To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Hi Charlie, I'm so sorry to hear about your lovely dad. He was an understated hero! I remember he saved you on more than one occasion from that crazy bull that used to chase you guys across the field. You are a lucky dude. I'm thinking of you and your family. With love and sympathy.
Susan South Brennan
Friend
July 9, 2021
We will miss his dry humor, quick smile and excellent driving on those wonderful Sr Center trips. Never a problem with Bill and Connie in charge!
Our deepest sympathy to Connie and the family.
Char Walters and Charlie Dunten
Friend
July 2, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of Bill´s passing and know how much he´ll be missed. We pray for comfort and peace during this time of grief. Our thoughts and condolences are with you.
Eric and Peggy Udolf
Friend
June 23, 2021
So sorry to hear of Bill´s passing. Tamalynne and I will certainly miss him. Please know that we will be praying for comfort and peace for your family.