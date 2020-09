Bill Schaub

March 13, 1950 – September 2, 2020

Bill Schaub was born on March 13, 1950 in Maryland to William and Katherine Schaub. He passed away on September 2, 2020 in Corvallis. He is survived by his wife Jill Shinkawa, daughter Rhyan Schaub-Crosby, and son-in-law Matthew Crosby. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com