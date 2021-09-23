Bobbie Beck

April 19, 1931 - August 15, 2021

Bobbie Beck was born in Los Angeles, California, the first child of Margie and Chase Burns. Born Elinor Virginia, from her earliest days she went by the name Bobbie. Bobbie graduated from Hamilton High School in Los Angeles, and attended the University of California, Berkeley, where she met her future husband, Gil Beck. Their first son, Chris, was born in 1953. When Gil's Air Force service ended, the family returned to Southern California where their second son, Tim, was born in 1959. After many enjoyable years in Southern California and Gil's retirement, Bobbie and Gil left their La Canada home, and many dear friends, and moved to Corvallis, Oregon. There they built a new life in the town they chose and loved. Gil passed away in 2015, and Bobbie continued to live in Corvallis as long as she was able. In 2019 she moved to Mt. Angel, Oregon, with her little dog Dora May, to be closer to her son Tim and his family. She passed away on August 15, 2021, of natural causes. A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Good Samaritan Church, 333 NW 35th Street, Corvallis, Oregon. All are welcome; masking will be required.

Bobbie was a uniquely generous, friendly, and outgoing person, who endlessly contributed to the lives of family, friends, acquaintances, and community. She devoted herself to her husband, Gil, who was her dearest friend, and whom she cared for diligently during his final years. Her two sons were extraordinarily fortunate to have her as a mother, as she provided a bedrock of love and support throughout their lives.

Bobbie and Gil were always social and fun-loving, quickly connecting with new friends. Her desire to entertain was strong, even during her last months, when she often suggested, "let's have a few people over!" She was a committed Episcopalian, and an active volunteer throughout her life, including volunteering at her church, and working with Hospice and with the Crossroads program in Corvallis. Bobbie loved being outside and enjoyed family vacations through the years, from beach camping in Mexico and in the mountains of California, to travel with her husband in Europe and other distant locations. At home, she was a skilled knitter and quilter and an avid sports fan - rooting for the Dodgers and then becoming a loyal Beaver supporter. Into her final days she took great pleasure in the flowers and birds on her patio, and fields and farmhouses nearby.

Bobbie led a full, rich life, and leaves behind many beloved friends and family members. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Sandy and Judy Burns of Santa Monica, California; her husband's brother and his wife, Eldon and Helen Beck of Mill Valley, California; her sons and their wives, Chris and Mimi Beck of Anchorage, Alaska, and Tim and Anita Beck of Silverton, Oregon; five remaining grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; countless friends; and her pet, Dora May, now with Tim and Anita. She was previously deceased by her parents; her husband Gil; Jim Loper, her uncle; and her grandson, Jeremiah.

If anyone would like to make a charitable gift in Bobbie's memory, we suggest the Oregon State Foundation, on-line at https://www.fororegonstate.org, with a note that gifts go to Wartman scholarship fund, or to the charity of your own choice.