Bonnie Jean (Matheson) Brydon

August 5, 1930 - September 6, 2021

Bonnie Jean (Matheson) Brydon passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 6, 2021, in the company of her family members.

Bonnie was born on August 5, 1930, to Orval and Ruth Matheson in Omaha, Nebraska, where she spent her childhood years. Her happiest childhood memories were of summer days spent with her paternal grandparents in Osceola, Nebraska, highlighted by visits to her aunt's and uncle's farm where she especially enjoyed the animals. Bonnie was a lover of animals all of her life.

When Bonnie was a young teenager, her family moved to Oregon. It was in Medford that she met Bruce Brydon, the love of her life. They met at the grocery store where her dad worked, and as luck would have it they rode the same bus to high school. Though her family moved to a few other communities in western Oregon, Bruce always found a bus ride to visit her.

Bruce eventually went to war in Korea, and Bonnie went to Northwest Nazarene College where she studied x-ray technology. After college, she and her college pals moved to Portland where she worked at Emanuel Hospital.

About three days after Bruce came home from Korea, they were married in Portland on July 26, 1953. Their first daughter, Janis, was born in Portland. In 1955, they moved to Albany where their second daughter, Laurie, was born. Bonnie was a stay-at-home mom until 1963 when she went to work as a medical transcriptionist at Albany General Hospital, a career she greatly enjoyed for many decades.

Her church, Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, was a mainstay in her life. She was active in ladies ministries, the church board, and senior ministries until she was no longer able to attend in her later years.

Her family was the joy of her life, especially her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother, her husband Bruce, and her grandson James Hemming.

Bonnie is survived by her daughter Janis Hemming and daughter-in-law Joy Hemming of Albany, and by her daughter Laurie Brydon Atkins of Scottsdale, Arizona. Her grandchildren are Jaime Atkins, Jenny Atkins and Heather Jarrett, and she has one great-grandchild, Saleena Vetkos.

In Bonnie's memory, we encourage you to stay in close touch with your friends, enjoy nature, and love your family. Generous contributions to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice or Safe Haven Humane Society are also encouraged.

A viewing will be held at Fisher Funeral Home on Friday, September 10 at 3 p.m to 5 p.m. There will be a private burial service. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.