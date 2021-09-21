Menu
Bret J. Jeppsen
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Sweet Home High School
FUNERAL HOME
Smart Cremation
1900 St. James Place
Houston, TX

Bret J. Jeppsen

May 16, 1958 - September 15, 2021

Bret J. Jeppsen was a lifelong resident of his beloved Sweet Home. He was the son of Jackie and Josephine "Jody" Jeppsen. One of five children with siblings Dennis Jeppsen, Sonja Bain, Tia Jeppsen, and Bart Jeppsen.

He graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1976. He worked as a logger, proudly owning his own log truck, then for Willamette Industries Sweet Home mill for a decade before attending Linn Benton Community College, earning his degree as an electrician. After he got his degree, he then moved on to work as a millwright/electrician for multiple companies over the years.

Mr. Jeppsen enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and just generally being in the woods. Bret was an avid gun collector and enjoyed shooting with his family, friends, and grandsons. He loved sports, both watching and playing (in his younger years). He spent the better part of the late eighties and early nineties coaching his three daughter's softball teams.

He is survived by his mother, his siblings, his partner Cheri Doll, his three daughters, Aimee Brown, Monica Graves, and Katie Gosnell; 14 grandchildren, Brentan, Hallie, Rylen, Addison, Christian, Beth, Titus, Sydney-Anne, Cadence, Evangeline, Daphne, Xander, Zeek, and Eliza.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jackie Jeppsen, and his late fiancée, Rhonda Ashley.

His sense of humor, smile, and dedication to his family and friends will be greatly missed.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Sweet Home Veterans Club on Saturday, October 2nd, 2021, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bret's name to the Sweet Home Veterans Club.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Sweet Home Veterans Club
OR
Funeral services provided by:
Smart Cremation
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Losing a family member is losing a part of yourself. The memories are still there, but physical presence is gone. May peace be with your family.
Pat (Bishop) Fitzgerald
Family
September 22, 2021
