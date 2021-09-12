Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Candace Lavelle
FUNERAL HOME
Demoss-Durdan Funeral Home
815 Nw Buchanan Ave
Corvallis, OR

Candace Lavelle

February 1, 1955 - September 8, 2021

Candi Lavelle passed away September 8, at home in Corvallis after an eight month struggle with cancer.

Candi was born in 1955 in Roseburg, Oregon to Claude and Ruby Kennerly. She grew up in nearby Dillard and Winston. She had three older brothers: Steve, Cliff and Ron.

She moved to Eugene as a young woman where she met Tom, who she married in 1981. They moved to Corvallis and lived happily ever after for 38 years. Candi was very proud of her 2 grown children, Sean and Maria. Candi worked for many years for CH2M Hill, now Jacobs Engineering. She was an engineering specifications processor and editor, known to be very good at her job and a pleasure to work with. Her sweet personality will be missed by all who knew her.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Demoss-Durdan Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Demoss-Durdan Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.