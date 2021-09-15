Carla Jean Anton Binek Phillips

February 6, 1947 - August 29, 2021

Anyone who knew Carla Jean Phillips knew she was a strong woman who had the ability to make people laugh. She came from a long line of independent women who lived with pride while staying true to their beliefs. Carla battled longstanding health challenges, which she courageously faced over many years. She remained a fighter right up until her final day on August 29, 2021. She left us peacefully with dignity and on her terms at Bonaventure Assisted Living.

Carla was the daughter of Fern and Carl Anton, born February 6, 1947, in Dickinson, North Dakota. She attended Trinity High School, where she excelled at her studies and extracurricular activities, including cheerleading, all while working at the local Dairy Queen and taking care of her younger brother Rick. As a young woman, she married Patrick Binek, traveled internationally, and settled in Albany, Oregon, where they raised three children. Carla began her career at Oremet Titanium and earned increased levels of responsibility, and retired as the Director of Human Resources.

In 1996, Carla married David E. Phillips. Together, they enjoyed retirement life by riding a Gold Wing motorcycle and visiting their Oceanside beach home whenever possible. Carla was a dedicated mother, first and foremost. She treasured her three children, Scott, Kari, and Julie.

She also loved her role as a grandmother to Harlie.

She had a world-renowned ability to tell it like it is, gives advice whether wanted or not, and never holds back an opinion. She lived a full and warm life filled with kindness, joy, and numerous friendships. Her extended family, friends, and other relatives will miss her greatly… including her tell it like it is opinions.

Carla is preceded in death by her husband, Dave, and her parents. She is survived by her children Scott Binek (Albany, Oregon); Kari Binek (Donald, Oregon); Julie Binek-Walton (Albany, Oregon) and grandchild, Harlie Walton (Albany, Oregon). She is also survived by her brother Rick and his wife Dianne (Chanhassen, Minnesota) and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many caring friends.

We'd like to thank all of the staff presents and past at Bonaventure Assisted Living for taking such great care of our mom. She enjoyed each and every one of you. Our family is forever appreciative of the care and love extended to her each and every day.

Carla will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by the many lives she touched.

Services were held at Willamette Memorial Park Cemetery on Friday, September 10, at 11:00 a.m. For those unable to attend, we understand and know you were with us in spirit. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Linn Benton Food Share.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com