Carol Jean Piller
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel
1443 Long St
Sweet Home, OR

Carol Jean Piller

November 21, 1963 - October 4, 2021

Carol Jean Piller, 57, of Lebanon passed away Monday. She was born in Menomonie, Wisconsin to Everett and Karen Lucille (Hansen) Turner.

She lived in Medford, Wisconsin before moving to Lebanon in September of 2001.

Carol enjoyed mules, horses, quilting and gardening. She especially loved her poodles. She owned Carol's Pampered Paws.

She is survived by her husband Todd Piller; daughter, Stevie Piller both of Lebanon; son, Josh Rhy of Ellsworth, Wisconsin; and one grandchild Evalyn Rhy.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 13th at Christ Community Lutheran in Lebanon.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Christ Community Lutheran
Lebanon, OR
Funeral services provided by:
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
