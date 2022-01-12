Carol Anne Rumerfield

August 19, 1943 – January 5, 2022

Carol was born on August 19, 1943, in Nebraska, to Lester Oakley Robertson and Edna Mae Caddy. She was baptized into Christ on September 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

The daughter of a career petty officer in the Navy, she moved around quite a bit.

Carol was confirmed on April 14, 1957, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Indianapolis, Indiana. Her confirmation verse is 2 Corinthians 5:15, "He died for all, that those who live might no longer live for themselves, but for him who for their sake died and was raised."

She graduated from high school in 1961, and in 1962 she went to St. Paul's College in Missouri, where she met her future husband.

Carol married Edwin Archer Rumerfield on June 10, 1963, and they were blessed with 51 years of marriage. They moved several times during the course of his career. Carol loved being a Pastor's wife, and juggled an ever-growing family with frequent moves and the demands of parish life.

She loved music, singing, and playing the violin. Over the years, she sang in church choirs, played violin for the community theater orchestra in Washington, attended Lutheran music camp for several years, played the violin for Christmas caroling and sang alto for the Lebanon Community Chorus.

In addition to her vocations as Pastor's wife and homemaker, she engaged in various occupations over the years. In the early 1970's she took nursing classes at Presentation College in South Dakota. In 1988 she worked for the census bureau in central Washington, preparing for the 1990 census. From 2005 to 2015 she worked as the church secretary for their congregation in Oregon.

Carol had many talents. She was accomplished at knitting, crocheting, ecclesiastical embroidery, and sewing. Carol was well-read, with an emphasis on history and the classics. She especially loved true stories because she said she could see God's hand working in people's lives. She wrote newsletter articles, devotionals and short stories. Her volunteer activities included work in the school library at Zion Lutheran School, participation in Ongoing Ambassadors for Christ, and at the Good Shepherd Thrift Store. She loved to teach and she tutored children in her church community in reading skills.

Carol and Edwin moved to Oregon in 1991 when Edwin accepted the call to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Lebanon.

Edwin passed away on September 26, 2014. In October 2015, Carol transferred her membership to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, in Albany, where she has been active in the worship life of the church. Throughout her life, in all circumstances, and especially in her final illness, she trusted in Jesus to keep her safe and to take her home at the end. She leaves behind many dear friends and extended family across the country. She touched numerous lives with her strong faith and generous heart.

Carol entered the Church Triumphant on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

The Lord blessed Carol with five children, three grandchildren, and two foster grandchildren: Anne and Greg Garrett, and daughter, Jen Gayl and Jeff Siegel, and daughter, Helen, Rachel and James Bush, sons, Austin and Charlie, and foster children, Kylie and Sammy, Esther and Scott Clement, Aaron and Eileen (Behm) Rumerfield

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Edna Robertson, her brothers, Jerry and Tom Robertson, and her husband, Rev. Edwin Rumerfield. Her daughter, Ruth has been waiting in heaven since her birth.

Carol is survived by her sister, Virginia Alyea.

Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, January 17, 2022, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 2515 Queen Ave. SE, Albany, OR 97322. Burial will follow at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. A reception will follow the interment at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Lebanon.

Donations in Carol's memory can be made out to Holy Cross Lutheran Church and will be donated to Issues, Etc. The family will also be making a donation to Lebanon Community Chorus in her memory.