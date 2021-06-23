Caroline Dye

October 31, 1948 – June 19, 2021

Caroline Dye was born in Walla Walla, Washington, to Lester and Rubena (Fulseth) Dye. Her family later moved to Wenatchee where her younger brother, Peter, was born. In 1954, she settled in Albany with her family.

Caroline graduated from St. Helen's Hall, now known as Oregon Episcopal School, in Portland. She went on to study English and Literature at Vassar College in New York followed by Willamette University. After her schooling, Caroline worked most of her years as a Librarian for the Eugene Public Library, Albany Public Library, and Oregon State University.

Caroline was a prolific reader and an accomplished pianist, competing in OSU Bands Concerto Competitions. She was a lover of animals and adopted several stray cats in her neighborhood, including her beloved cat, Lucy.

Caroline is preceded in death by both of her parents, and is survived by her brother, Peter, of Bellevue, Washington.

A closed casket visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Fisher Funeral Home.

Memorial Donations may be made in Caroline's honor to Faith Lutheran Church or SafeHaven Humane Society in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 Washington St. SW, Albany, Oregon 97321.