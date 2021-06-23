Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Caroline Dye
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR

Caroline Dye

October 31, 1948 – June 19, 2021

Caroline Dye was born in Walla Walla, Washington, to Lester and Rubena (Fulseth) Dye. Her family later moved to Wenatchee where her younger brother, Peter, was born. In 1954, she settled in Albany with her family.

Caroline graduated from St. Helen's Hall, now known as Oregon Episcopal School, in Portland. She went on to study English and Literature at Vassar College in New York followed by Willamette University. After her schooling, Caroline worked most of her years as a Librarian for the Eugene Public Library, Albany Public Library, and Oregon State University.

Caroline was a prolific reader and an accomplished pianist, competing in OSU Bands Concerto Competitions. She was a lover of animals and adopted several stray cats in her neighborhood, including her beloved cat, Lucy.

Caroline is preceded in death by both of her parents, and is survived by her brother, Peter, of Bellevue, Washington.

A closed casket visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Fisher Funeral Home.

Memorial Donations may be made in Caroline's honor to Faith Lutheran Church or SafeHaven Humane Society in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 Washington St. SW, Albany, Oregon 97321.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW, Albany, OR
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fisher Funeral Home - Albany.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Peter, I am so sorry to hear that your sister has made her transition. She and your parents and you too are such a wonderful part of my memories. Your sister and I were the best of friends in junior high and high school. We lost touch as adults. May peace be with you. Blessings to you, Barbara
Barbara (Mathews) Potter
Friend
July 7, 2021
I'm so sorry to read of Caroline's passing. It was always a point of fascination for me that Caroline got to see the Beatles. My thoughts are with you Peter. I have so many wonderful memories of your family, they were all so accomplished and interesting as are you. God bless you.
Amy Carrick
July 4, 2021
Peter, I was so sad to here of Caroline´s passing. She lived in the duplex next door and would pay my daughter $2 to take her trash cans to the sidewalk. She was always so lovely to talk to, such a sweet soul. I lost touch with her after we moved and sold my moms house but I thought of her often. May she rest in peace.
Mary Sabatka Gamet
June 26, 2021
My heartfelt condolences for your loss. May God sustain you during this time.
Margaret Carrick Arendt
Friend
June 24, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are for the family and loved ones of Caroline.
Susan Rohrbough Zito
Friend
June 23, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T. D.
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results