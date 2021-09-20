Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Robert Powell
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021

Charles (Chuck) Robert Powell

December 29, 1950 - August 4, 2021

Charles (Chuck) Robert Powell, age 70, of Portland, Oregon died August 4, 2021. He was born December 29, 1950 to Charles M. and Mary (Teviotdale) Powell in Denver, Colorado. He moved with his family to Albany in 1953. Chuck attended Knox Butte Grade School, Calapooia Jr. High and Albany Union High School.

Chuck, a Vietnam veteran, enlisted in the Marine Corp in 1968. He was honorably discharged in 1978. After his military service he spent several years driving a log truck in the woods of Northern Maine and then drove long haul trucks until his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children Kera, Chaz and Perry and grandsons Denali and Daunte of Maine. His brother Rick (Rhonda) Powell, sister Mary Kay (Jim) Bash both of Albany and sister Margaret Powell of Lebanon.

He will be interred at Willamette National Cemetery.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Sep. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.