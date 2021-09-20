Charles (Chuck) Robert Powell

December 29, 1950 - August 4, 2021

Charles (Chuck) Robert Powell, age 70, of Portland, Oregon died August 4, 2021. He was born December 29, 1950 to Charles M. and Mary (Teviotdale) Powell in Denver, Colorado. He moved with his family to Albany in 1953. Chuck attended Knox Butte Grade School, Calapooia Jr. High and Albany Union High School.

Chuck, a Vietnam veteran, enlisted in the Marine Corp in 1968. He was honorably discharged in 1978. After his military service he spent several years driving a log truck in the woods of Northern Maine and then drove long haul trucks until his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children Kera, Chaz and Perry and grandsons Denali and Daunte of Maine. His brother Rick (Rhonda) Powell, sister Mary Kay (Jim) Bash both of Albany and sister Margaret Powell of Lebanon.

He will be interred at Willamette National Cemetery.