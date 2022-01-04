Charles "Doug" Underwood

February 17, 1947 - May 3, 2021

Charles "Doug" Underwood passed away on May 3, 2021. Doug was a decorated Marine, serving in Vietnam. He married Khrys Von Tellrop in 1970 and had four children. They divorced in 1984. Doug married Terry Wetzel in 1988. After many years in restaurant management, Doug went to work in accounting at OSU. He retired in 2003. Doug enjoyed gardening, gaming, model railroads, and animals. He is survived by Terry, his wife of 32 years; his children, Samantha, Charles, Anastacia, and James; and seven grandchildren. He will be loved and missed forever.