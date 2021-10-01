To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home - Albany
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home - Albany.
1 Entry
Cricket was a lovely & loving woman who was a friend of my mom´s. She was my first beauty consultant & she taught me a lot about how to enhance instead of disguise my looks. I wish that we had never lost touch... something that is my fault.