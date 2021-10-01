Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Charlotte "Cricket" Helm-LaRue
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home - Albany
805 Ellsworth St. SW
Albany, OR
Charlotte "Cricket" Helm-LaRue, 98, of Salem, passed away Tuesday morning at Lancaster Village in Salem. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Oct. 1, 2021.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home - Albany
Cricket was a lovely & loving woman who was a friend of my mom´s. She was my first beauty consultant & she taught me a lot about how to enhance instead of disguise my looks. I wish that we had never lost touch... something that is my fault.
Sue (Elliott) May
Friend
October 1, 2021
