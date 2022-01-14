Charlotte Dean Mueller

January 16, 1934 – January 12, 2022

Charlotte Dean Mueller was born January 16, 1934 in Provolt, Oregon, to Don and Altha Messinger. She graduated from Grants Pass High School and served in the Marines from 1953-1956. She loved spending time with her family and taking care of her roses and flowers.

She passed away January 12, 2022, in Corvallis. Charlotte is survived by her husband, Tom, sister, Joyce, daughters, Arinda and Rod Craig, Lori Richardson and Mavis and Mike Conner. Stepsons, Randy and Steve Mueller. Grandchildren, Melissa, Lindsay, Jesse, Loren, McKenzie Sadie and Carrie. Great-grandchildren, Austin, Raelynn, Gavin, Zach and Davis. She was proceeded in death by her parents, sister, Betty and brother, David.

Services will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 19, at Huston Jost Funeral Home. Burial will be at Gotcher Cemetery in William, Oregon.