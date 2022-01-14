Menu
Charlotte Dean Mueller
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Huston Jost Funeral Home - Lebanon
86 West Grant St
Lebanon, OR

Charlotte Dean Mueller

January 16, 1934 – January 12, 2022

Charlotte Dean Mueller was born January 16, 1934 in Provolt, Oregon, to Don and Altha Messinger. She graduated from Grants Pass High School and served in the Marines from 1953-1956. She loved spending time with her family and taking care of her roses and flowers.

She passed away January 12, 2022, in Corvallis. Charlotte is survived by her husband, Tom, sister, Joyce, daughters, Arinda and Rod Craig, Lori Richardson and Mavis and Mike Conner. Stepsons, Randy and Steve Mueller. Grandchildren, Melissa, Lindsay, Jesse, Loren, McKenzie Sadie and Carrie. Great-grandchildren, Austin, Raelynn, Gavin, Zach and Davis. She was proceeded in death by her parents, sister, Betty and brother, David.

Services will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 19, at Huston Jost Funeral Home. Burial will be at Gotcher Cemetery in William, Oregon.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
19
Service
1:00p.m.
Huston Jost Funeral Home - Lebanon
86 West Grant St, Lebanon, OR
Funeral services provided by:
Huston Jost Funeral Home - Lebanon
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
